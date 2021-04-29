Restaurant hopes to bring first rooftop bar to Carytown with community support

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Richmond restaurant wants to open Carytown's first rooftop bar and they are looking for community support to help them do so.

Those at New York Deli say the rooftop would also serve as an event space for weddings, live music, drag shows, happy hour and more. They also hope to build a movie theater and partner with Byrd Theater to show movies.

To make all of these plans possible by this summer, the restaurant launched a kickstarter with a goal of $145,000. So far, they've already raised over $18,000.

