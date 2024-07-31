Republicans and Democrats rally support in Richmond for their favorite candidates

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Republicans and Democrats held competing events in Richmond on Wednesday, Cameron Thompson spoke with party leaders and their supporters allowing them to voice their thoughts on key issues leading up to the election.

"This is obviously a battleground state. I think it's a competitive state," Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said while he worked the room at McLean's Restaurant in Richmond.

WTVR Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) and Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley

While Virginia hasn't voted for Republican presidential candidate since George W. Bush 2004, Whatley said the party was looking to Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin's 2021 win as a blueprint for 2024. He said even with a change in the Democratic nominee, the party's plan remained unchanged.

That plan is to focus on issues like the economy, inflation, immigration, and public safety.

"Those are the issues that are going to drive here in Virginia, they don't change because Kamala Harris is now going to go on the ticket. In fact, I think she's going to double down on every one of Joe Biden's failed policies," Whatley said.

Karen Tomlinson, with the Republican Party of Colonial Heights, said her concerns were mainly about money.

"The middle class is really at risk. And that when you go to the grocery store, when you get your bill for anything, it's just higher -- insurance and everything. And so, right now, economics is really big. Day-to-day life and expenses," she said.

WTVR Karen Tomlinson

Across the James River at a store in Stony Point, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan (D - Richmond) led a Women for Harris event. There the primary focus was on what a second Trump presidency and Republican control of Congress could mean even more abortion restrictions.

"It's about our rights and our freedoms and they aren't going to just stop with one thing. They want to keep on going," Democratic supporter Mary Reichert said.

The Democratic crowd expressed added excitement now that Harris was atop the ticket.

WTVR Mary Reichert

"I would have fought for Joe Biden as hard as I could. But this is just, it's given a lightness and everyone's enthusiastic," Reichert added.

McClellan recognized the excitement, but said Democrats would not take anything for granted and have a stronger ground game in Virginia.

"We had a canvas launch the other day with 50 people, 10 of whom had never canvas before in their lives. And so, people understand what the stakes are and they're not going to make the same mistake," she said.



