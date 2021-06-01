Watch
Report on racism at Virginia Military Institute due Tuesday

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. Virginia Military Institute's Board of Visitors voted Thursday, Oct. 29 to remove the prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in front of the barracks on campus. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 01, 2021
LEXINGTON, Va. — The findings of a months-long investigation into racism at the Virginia Military Institute will soon be made public.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia said an independent law firm's final report will be released by Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials ordered the probe after The Washington Post reported that Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism."

An interim report documented their responses. The final report will include recommendations.

VMI was founded in 1839 and is the nation’s oldest state-supported military college. It didn't accept African Americans until 1968 or accept women until the 1990s.

