Report: Blacks, Hispanics underrepresented in Va. colleges

Apr 18, 2021
WASHINGTON -- A new report from an educational reform group has found that Black and Hispanic students are woefully underrepresented in Virginia’s public colleges.

According to the April 12 report from Education Reform Now, Blacks and Hispanics make up 34% of Virginia’s college-age population.

But only three of 15 four-year public colleges in Virginia enroll Black and Hispanic students at levels matching the population.

And two of those, Norfolk State and Virginia State, are historically Black colleges. The third is Old Dominion University.

Black and Hispanic students are least represented at Virginia Tech, James Madison, Virginia Military Institute, the University of Virginia and Christopher Newport University.

Those schools had combined Black and Hispanic enrollment between 10 and 13 percent.

