Driver killed by ICE officer in Minneapolis attended ODU

RICHMOND, Va. — Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis on Wednesday, at one time lived in Virginia and attended Old Dominion University.

The ICE officer shot the woman in her vehicle in a residential neighborhood, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement. Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith confirmed Good was a U.S. citizen.

There are competing narratives about whether the use of force was justified.

In a video of the incident, you can see Good's vehicle blocking a roadway. A federal officer approaches the car. Good began to drive, an officer fired, and the car crashed on the side of the road.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem referred to the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism" and said the ICE agent acted in self defense.

"What happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action. They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis. They were attempting to push our their vehicle and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle," Noem said. "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and police chief Brian O'Hara disputed that account, saying Good was driving away when she was shot. Frey also accused immigration agents of “causing chaos," telling them to get the f— out.

"What I can tell you is the narrative that this was just done in self-defense is a garbage narrative," Frey said. "That is not true. It has no truth."

While studying creative writing at ODU in Norfolk in 2020, the Star Tribune reports, Good was awarded the school’s undergraduate poetry prize for “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs." She is from Colorado Springs, Co., Denver 7 reports.

A crowd of peaceful demonstrators held an evening vigil Wednesday where the shooting took place.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

