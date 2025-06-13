New Virginia law targeting drug dealers after fentanyl deaths is 'huge win,' mother says

RICHMOND, Va. — A new Virginia law will allow prosecutors to charge drug dealers with involuntary manslaughter if they sell fentanyl that leads to a fatal overdose.

The new law, which passed with support from both political parties, carries a sentence of one to 10 years.

For Sharon Roberts, the law represents a victory in her personal fight against fentanyl. Roberts lost her son, Shawn, in 2018 after he took what he thought was Xanax, but it was laced with heroin and fentanyl.

"I don't know who that person was," Roberts said. "And the next morning, my husband found him dead."

WTVR

Roberts keeps memories of her son close, wearing jewelry inspired by the last photo she ever took of him - one with a rainbow in the background.

"He was just a happy, happy person. Real happy, smiling. He was called 'Smiley' by his dad," Roberts said.

"The day I took that picture, I said, 'Oh my God, Sean, you're somewhere over the rainbow,'" Roberts recalled. "And I thought, 'Why did I say that?' But that was my sign."

After struggling for two years following her son's death, Roberts found purpose in raising awareness about fentanyl dangers and preventing similar tragedies for other families.

WATCH: Virginia celebrates fentanyl death drop, advocates demand more action

Virginia celebrates fentanyl death drop, advocates demand more action

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the legislation Friday at a Hanover County fire station after recently highlighting Virginia's progress in fighting the crisis. There has been a 44% drop in fentanyl overdose deaths from 2023 to 2024.

"This is a big step for us, because it gives us more tools," Youngkin said at the signing.

The governor emphasized the importance of holding accountable those who distribute deadly drugs.

"To stop this devastation, Virginia must continue to hold accountable those who poison our Commonwealth and rob our citizens of their sons and daughters and family members and friends and rob them of their futures," Youngkin said.

The new legislation takes effect on July 1.

Roberts called the bill "a big win for us moms today. Real huge win and for Virginia. So excited about it."

She also offered a message to those still struggling with addiction: "Walk with God. There is help out there. Reach out, talk to somebody. Just reach out to somebody. We're here to help."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.