Instead of celebrating their daughter's ninth birthday, they remembered her short life

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Tuesday would have been P'Aris Moore's ninth birthday. Tragically, the child lost her life in a drive-by shooting in Hopewell.

Hopewell Police said the young girl was killed in a shooting on Friday afternoon while she was playing on her bike at her aunt's house. Since the shooting, the community has gathered multiple times to honor her life.

Hundreds of community members gathered on what would have been her birthday to remember and honor her short life. Family, friends and classmates made sure that her birthday wasn't just marked by sorrow.

"The only response to outrageous pain is outrageous love, so I believe," Dr. Melody Hackney, Hopewell City Public School's Superintendent, said. "That will be her legacy."

The cries over the loss of P'Aris are also turning to cries for overall crime to stop and a call for people to help solve the crimes happening in the community.

"The chief said to me a moment ago, it took this to mobilize our community and it has mobilized our community," Hackney said. "I believe the violence is going to stop as a result of the collative commitment of collective partnership."

They sang for the young victim and even did her favorite Tik Tok dance as small symbols of how much she will be missed.

"All we can think about is P'Aris today because she was the lit one. All she wanted to do was have a good time," a family member at the vigil said.

P'Aris' family is planning a celebration of life for the young girl in the days to come. Click here if you would like to help support the family.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.