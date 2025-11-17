Remembering Laurie Ann Powell: Virginia teen killed by serial killer was 'beautifully herself,' sister says

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Cindy Kirchner waited 37 years to learn who killed her sister. On Friday, she and her family finally got answers – and used the moment to celebrate Laurie Ann Powell's vibrant life.

"She was bold, brave, spontaneous, full of life, witty, smart and beautifully herself, a true firecracker," Kirchner said during a Virginia State Police news conference announcing the case's resolution.

Powell was just 18 years old when she was murdered in 1988. Her body was found in the Elizabeth River 25 days after she disappeared while walking to a party in rural Gloucester County. She had been stabbed multiple times.

"She spoke her mind, followed her heart and never apologized for being herself," Kirchner remembered. "She wasn't afraid to take chances or make mistakes. She believed in living every moment as if it mattered, because to her, it did."

DNA evidence identified Alan W. Wilmer Sr. as Powell's killer. Wilmer died in 2017 at the age of 63. But if alive, officials said he would have faced murder charges.

The Northern Neck native, who authorities revealed last year is believed to be responsible for the infamous Colonial murders, was named the suspect in the murders of 14-year-old Robin Edwards and 20-year-old David Knobling in Isle of Wight in 1987 and Terri Howell in Hampton in 1989.

Capt. Timothy Reibel, the commander of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake field office, acknowledged that nothing can erase the families' pain.

"Today we find comfort knowing that the truth has come to light and that accountability has finally been achieved," Reibel said. "We hope this resolution brings a measure of peace to everyone who loved her and all the families still waiting for justice and unsolved cases."

Police said their investigation into Wilmer, who died in 2017 at the age of 63 in Lancaster County before being linked to the crimes, is not over.

"We are not ruling anything out when we examine other cases," Reibel said. "Today's announcement also does not conclude our agency's investigative efforts to determine if Alan Wilmer St. was responsible for additional crimes."

Wilmer, who was known by the nickname "Pokey," drove a distinctive blue 1966 Dodge Fargo pickup truck with Virginia license plates EM-RAW. He had a large metal toolbox in the truck bed and typically carried clamming equipment.

The commercial fisherman, who lived on his custom-built, wooden boat called the Denny Wade, moved between marinas throughout the region, according to officials.

"He often lived on it during this period, and he would dock in marinas in Gloucester and Middlesex as well as Northern Neck and Hampton Roads," Reibel said.

Wilmer's 1976 custom-built wooden boat, named the Denny Wade, allowed him to travel waterways undetected. His victims were found near water, including Lori Ann Powell, whose body was discovered in the Elizabeth River.

Wilmer also operated Better Tree Services and belonged to local hunt clubs.

Kirchner said that being Powell's sister was a "privilege."

"She filled her life and ours with more joy and love than some people find in a lifetime," Kirchner said.

The Powell family released the following statement:

“After 37 years of heartbreak and unanswered questions, our family has finally received the long-awaited news that the murder of our beloved daughter/sister, Laurie Ann, has been solved. We are profoundly grateful to the dedicated law enforcement professionals, investigators, forensic teams, and community members who never gave up on finding justice for Laurie Ann. Their tireless efforts, advanced technology, and unwavering commitment brought us the answers we have prayed for. While nothing can erase the pain of losing Laurie Ann, today we find comfort in knowing that the truth has come to light and that accountability has finally been achieved. We hope this resolution brings a measure of peace to everyone who loved her and to all families still waiting for justice in unsolved cases.” Powell Family

Wilmer's family released the following statement:

“The Wilmer family continues to be deeply impacted by the revelations of Alan W. Wilmer, Sr.’s previous crimes. Learning that another crime has been connected to him is devastating. While this is a difficult time for us, our first thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends on the tragic loss of their loved one, Miss Powell. Thirty-seven years is far too long to not have answers, and we cannot begin to fathom what they have had to endure all this time. As a family we would like to commend the Virginia State Polic e on their endless diligence in resolving these crimes and continue to cooperate with them. We are asking for privacy at this time for all involved.” Family of Wilmer

