Nephew: Slain Bridgewater College officer was my biggest supporter, 'always knew what to say'

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Jacob Painter remembers his uncle John as not only a relative, but also as a best friend.

“I grew up with him and dad. Just hunting, and fishing, and doing outdoor stuff," Jacob Painter said. “I started playing music three years ago. I had never picked up an instrument in my life. And he was my biggest fan.”

WTVR

Not only did they share hobbies including four-wheeling and attending concerts, but Jacob said his uncle taught him so much about life and was there for him through thick and thin.

"I looked up to him," Jacob said. "He always knew what to say."

Campus police officer John Painter, 55, and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48, were shot and killed this week at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia. A former student was arrested and charged with their murders.

After he received a phone call that two campus officers were shot at Bridgewater, Jacob said his father called with the news that his uncle had died.

“I’ll never forget that phone call for the rest of my life," Jacob said. "I never imagined life without him."

On Thursday, Jacob was part of the Interstate 81 police procession that carried Painter and Jefferson's bodies from Roanoke to a funeral home in Harrisonburg. A crowd of first responders lined overpasses to pay tribute to the fallen officers.

WTVR

Back at Bridgewater College, a memorial to Painter and Jefferson grew next to the spot where the shooting happened.

“I just wanted to leave flowers for J.J. and John and just always remind them if they're watching from above that we're all here with them," said Bridgewater student, Dharakshan Shaikh.

She said Jefferson was a regular customer at her job and they would chat for hours some days.

“He was such a loving person," she said. "And he had the greatest personality.”

WTVR

Jefferson was also beloved by students and staff at Shenandoah University where he previously worked in the Public Safety Department.

"He should be a symbol of what is good in this world," Shenandoah University president Tracy Fitzsimmons said. "He knew people. He knew their names. He knew their stories."

Fitzsimmons said during his time on campus, from 2012 to 2018, Jefferson built relationships with students and was committed to strengthening community policing.

"That's how we would find out about their concerns, whether it be related to safety or mental health issues, and students would be more likely to bring things forward," Fitzsimmons said about the impact of Jefferson's work.

She said the university is creating a scholarship for criminal justice majors in honor of Jefferson.

Meanwhile, both Painter and Jefferson are being remembered as heroes.

"They saved all of our lives at Bridgewater, I mean, who knows? If they weren't there, what would have happened," Shaikh said.

"I'll guarantee in that situation, not one time did their life cross in their mind," Jacob Painter added.

Painter said he's organizing a benefit concert to honor both officers.