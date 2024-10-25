Richmond non-profit continues annual effort to raise domestic violence awareness: 'True love should not hurt'

RICHMOND, Va. — The nonprofit YWCA of Richmond is working to make sure people who lose their lives to domestic violence are never forgotten.

They held their annual Remember My Name Vigil on Thursday night. It's an event held to honor those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and a call to action to end future abuse.

More than 30% of homicides in Virginia are related to domestic violence, according to officials.

Chesterfield Board of Supervisor Jessica Schneider, one of the event's keynote speakers, shared her own experience with domestic violence.

“Life became a series of Jekyll and Hyde moments. He was the perfect person to everyone else and it was only me he had these behaviors for," Schneider said through tears.

WTVR Chesterfield Board of Supervisor Jessica Schneider

Nardia Barnes also shared her story of escaping abuse. She said while bruises fade, she believes the internal scars remain for years to come.

“Moving from being a victim to a survivor and now to someone who feels empowered enough to empower others," Barnes shared.

WTVR Nardia Barnes

The women are part of the one in three women nationally who will endure partner abuse in their lifetime.

While they were able to escape, every year, thousands of other women do not.

The YWCA said this statistic is why they hold a vigil every year: to allow families to remember their loved ones and help empower others to come forward to get help.

The non-profit works year-round to provide support to survivors through its 24/7 hotline which allows them to provide resources like emergency housing, counseling, creating safety plans, and accompanying people to the hospital.

“True love should not hurt," Barnes said.

If you or a loved one need help you can call or text their 24/7 hotline at 804-612-6126.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok