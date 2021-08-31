Police ID person in photos after human remains found in a Chesterfield dumpster

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police announced Tuesday that investigators identified the person in photos related to human remains found in a backpack.

"The investigation is ongoing," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "We have no additional information to release at this time."

Police released photos of the person, a female, on Monday while investigating what was described as a suspicious incident along the 11000 block of Hull Street.

Police responded to a report that afternoon that an unknown female had placed a backpack in a dumpster behind a store several hours earlier. It was reported that the female then entered the store without the backpack before leaving the area.

A store employee checked the backpack, saw what appeared to be blood on it, and called the police. Officers found what appeared to be human remains in the backpack.

Crime Insider sources said that the remains have been sent to a state lab and it appeared the human remains may be that of a baby.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251.

