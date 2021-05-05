Watch
Regulators OK 20-year extension of Virginia nuclear plant licenses

Steve Helber/AP
In this Thursday, April 10, 2014 photo, Dominion Resources Inc. nuclear power station plant manager, Roy Simmons talks about his participation in a wellness program at the plant in Surry, Va. Dominion started offering a $400 premium credit a couple of years ago for employees who agreed to have a health assessment. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 05, 2021
SURRY, Va. -- Federal regulators have approved a request from Dominion Energy to extend the operating licenses for its nuclear power station in southeast Virginia by 20 years.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a news release Tuesday that the licenses for the units at Surry Power Station will now expire in 2052 and 2053.

Richmond-based Dominion filed a similar application with the commission to renew the licenses of the two North Anna Power Station units in Louisa County last year. That application is under review.

Combined, Surry and North Anna produce almost one third of the electricity for the company’s approximately 2.7 million customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

