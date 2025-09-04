Regional Recovery Day brings hope and resources to Central Virginia

HENRICO, Va. — As part of National Recovery Month, the Henrico Sports and Events Center hosted the second annual Regional Recovery Day, creating a safe space to help those struggling with substance abuse.

Leaders from Richmond, Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield counties joined forces to share resources, expert insights and hope for those who are hurting.

Leslie Stephen, who oversees Substance Use & Prevention Services for Henrico County, said the event is meant to show those who are struggling that there are plenty of resources and empathy available.

"I think it just gives me a bunch of hope, right?" Stephen said. "It allows me, when I work with individuals with a substance use concern, to really say that there's all these people out there who are really trying to help. And so, there is help out there, and this is just something that goes to show that."

Stephen said though there are still concerns in the community, tangible results are being seen in their work.

