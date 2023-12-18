Police arrest man charged with Henrico murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police arrested Reginald Robertson in connection to a December murder.

Robertson, 20, of Richmond, was charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the December 9 slaying of 28-year-old Damarius Odom.

"On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 11:54 a.m., Henrico Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a shooting. During the initial response, officers located an adult male inside the home, deceased, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "During the preliminary investigation, detectives determined this incident to be a homicide."

Police have not yet said what evidence led detectives to Robertson, nor have they made public any connection between the two men.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Homicide Detectives at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

