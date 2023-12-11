Police identify man found dead in Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified the man found dead in a Henrico home on Saturday morning as 25-year-old Damarius Odom.

"On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 11:54 a.m., Henrico Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a shooting. During the initial response, officers located an adult male inside the home, deceased, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "During the preliminary investigation, detectives determined this incident to be a homicide."

Police have not yet released information about a possible suspect, or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police Homicide Det. Breeden at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.