Thrift store donation theft caught on camera sparks community conversation

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Colonial Heights thrift store that helps people recover from substance abuse had donated items stolen from outside their building, and the theft was captured on video. Corbin Pearson was walking home on October 8 when he stopped to record the incident on his cell phone outside the Regenesis Thrift Store.

"I saw them going through the boxes, throwing stuff, literally throwing stuffed animals, random clothes in the air. Just a bunch random stuff, they just left it on the ground," Pearson said.

Pearson said some of the donated boxes were picked up and loaded into a van.

"It's probably the last place you should steal from. They're trying to help the community," Pearson said.

Shoppers familiar with Regenesis's mission as a faith-based ministry that helps people recover from substance abuse and other issues called the thefts disheartening.

"It takes away their ability to help more people," Sherri Gadsby said. "If they were to have asked, I'm sure the organization would have given to them."

Toni Jones, who donates often to Regenesis, agrees.

WTVR

"If they were in a really hard place and didn't know what to do, OK. But don't do it again. Ask for help. Somebody out here would gladly help them," Jones said.

Both Pearson and others expressed concerns about a child seen on video with the adults during the alleged theft.

"The kids were helping them, that's the problem. The kids were helping them," Pearson said.

"You're training that child to think stealing is OK and to take away from a business just trying to give back to the community in the first place," community member Casey Nickle said.

Multiple signs around the Regenesis Thrift Shop warn that anyone caught stealing will be prosecuted for larceny.

Leadership with Regenesis confirmed they have been in contact with Colonial Heights Police about the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.