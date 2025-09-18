How Petersburg group is transforming neighborhoods and changing lives

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Petersburg group is changing lives and neighborhoods by flipping houses in a historic neighborhood, while employing people who need a fresh start.

Regenesis, led by Pastor Gary McReynolds, has flipped six houses in Blandford, with their latest project nearing completion. The organization's work has inspired others to invest in the area as well.

"There's been 15 new construction homes built. There's been 10 total remodels we've done," McReynolds said. "Then there's six brand-new lots cleared that are ready for brand new homes, so that's also 40 homes."

What makes Regenesis different from other construction companies is who they hire.

"We run a residential recovery ministry," McReynolds explained. "We help men and women with life issues, substance abuse being one of them."

WTVR Jermaine Frye

Jermaine Frye is one of those people who found a new path through the program.

"This was a rough road for a long, long time," Frye said.

Now, Frye is learning new skills while helping to rebuild the community.

"I'm seeing things and doing things and learning things that I've never learned before," Frye said. "These houses are very important to be flipped because it can help us, help guys have jobs, of course."

The men and women who join the 9-month program work in various Regenesis businesses. These include home construction, a coffee shop, a thrift store and a home for pregnant women and women with children.

All profits go back into the organization to keep people employed.

"We receive no government funding," McReynolds explained. "No grants. We're self-sustaining. We have 25 employees."

WTVR Pastor Gary McReynold

The organization's work is having a positive impact on property values in the area.

"The home values as a whole in this neighborhood have risen by 50% in four years," McReynolds said.

When their current house sells, most of the profits will fund renovations on two more houses the nonprofit already owns in Blandford. This will keep the construction crew employed for another year.

For people like Frye, the program offers more than just a job.

"Regenesis definitely does change lives. I'm a witness to it," Frye said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.