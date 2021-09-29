Relieve your stress at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is trying to help you relieve stress with a special, two-night event.

It's called "Reflections in the Gardens," and organizers said those who come out will get the chance to reflect on life while also coming together with other people.

There will be contemplative live music, open scenery for exploration, luminary displays, self-reflective prompts and the chance to write personal notes that will go into a community paper chain of wishes and commemorations.

“We know it's been such a difficult time for everybody with a lot of isolation, a lot of loss due to the pandemic. And the garden is such a healing space, it's, you know, it's an incredible coming together for our community," said Kristin Thorman, Director of Education and Exhibitions for Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 and 30. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Organizers anticipate 1,200 people to come out.

Tickets are limited, but you can get yours here.

Masks are required indoors for everyone. Those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

