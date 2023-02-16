Vote kills chances of chance for referendum on Petersburg casino

RICHMOND, Va. — Petersburg's hopes of getting a chance to hold a referendum on a casino are now effectively dead.

On Thursday, the Senate Finance Committee voted on the one remaining bill 10 to 6 to "pass by indefinitely", effectively killing the bill. The committee that made the vote on Thursday was the same one that killed Senator Joe Morrissey's version of the bill earlier in the session.

Theoretically, this vote reopens the door for Richmond to hold another referendum, something that city leaders have said they want, even after voters rejected it in 2021. However, there is the possibility that something could be added to the state budget.

CBS 6 reached out to the various stakeholders involved in this for comment and a spokesperson for Richmond said they are waiting for the budget process to play out.

"We oppose any legislation that attempts to deprive Richmond’s voters of the chance to be heard on this issue, or denies our residents the community benefits and economic opportunities such a project would provide to our city," the spokesperson said.

