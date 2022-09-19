Project to redesign Lee Circle hits slight delay as city planners seek more review, input

RICHMOND, Va. -- After the public got a look at what the future of Monument Avenue's Lee Circle could look like, the process of approving a design hit a slight delay. The group that has the power to approve the project did not take action to advance plans just yet.

On Monday afternoon, Richmond's Planning Commission voted to send back the proposal to a group of urban designers responsible for advising city planners on projects that impact public property and community appearance.

The Urban Design Committee was supposed to have already reviewed and weighed in on the plans but not enough of the committee's members showed up to its September 9 meeting. Despite the committee not being able to make a recommendation, the city's planning director, Kevin Vonck, wanted to move the plan along in the interest of time.

But during the planning commission's Monday meeting, Chair Rodney Poole cited the significance of the project and the need for urban designers to have a chance to discuss it before a final vote.

The Urban Design Committee has now called a special meeting for September 29 to try again.

The $100,000 landscaping project up for consideration is being called temporary, though it's unclear how long it would remain in place. The design includes many trees, shrubs, perennials, and ornamental grass around and inside the circle with narrow mulch pathways throughout.

While the circle served as a gathering spot for protesters against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in 2020, some Richmonders pointed out the new design doesn't include much room for gathering.

One man who submitted a public comment in writing called the proposal inappropriate and detrimental.

"Any plan for Lee Circle, even a temporary one, should allow and encourage people to gather, discuss, express, and make use of their rights to speech and assembly in public space," he said. "The current design seems to sweep the past under the rug rather than to acknowledge and encourage difficult and ongoing conversations about racism, history, and community in Richmond. For the sake of the avenue and our city, these conversations need to continue."

1st District Councilman Andreas Addison, who also serves on the Planning Commission, expressed a similar perspective in a recent newsletter to his constituents.

"As presented, this does not provide much community engagement. Over the years, this circle has been a place for residents to gather, throw frisbees and footballs, or have a picnic. This new plan removes the openness the circle possesses that created the meeting place that it has been," Addison said.

But assembly is exactly what some neighbors who live near the circle don't want.

"We had many concerns during the 2020 Unrest and the same concerns now flood back to the present with this site plan," wrote one family who lives nearby. "What is the objective of the plan? None of the other monument locations have walkways within. The pathways encourage walking... Are there any plans by the city to monitor activities and enforce laws? With all the cover that these trees, grasses, shrubs and perennials provide, are we concerned about people "camping out" or performing any other illegal activities?"

Capitol Police previously told CBS 6 they received continuous calls for service throughout 2020 for disturbances and safety concerns.

Other public comments expressed concerns about traffic safety as there is no crosswalk that leads to the circle, and the area is heavily trafficked. Some people also suggested the city does not have the resources to properly maintain the landscaping of that scale.

"The city's track record is pretty dismal at maintaining anything except weeds. Maybe a plan requiring less maintenance would be doable," one person wrote.

"I hate to see the City spend $100,000 for landscaping if Lee Circle is not going to be maintained. Perhaps hardscape that does not need to be maintained is a better choice," another person wrote.

Councilmember Katherine Jordan, whose district includes the Lee Circle, has called for community engagement and input from her constituents. Councilor Addison encouraged the same.

"From conversations with 2nd District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan, there needs to be more community engagement and input into this plan," Addison said.

The public can give comment at the Urban Design Committee's September 29 meeting.

The planting project is not part of the city's Reimagine Monument Avenue project, and there is still no clear timeline for those initiatives.