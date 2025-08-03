Virginia band hosts benefit concert for Texas flood victims: 'Do what you can to help'

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Red Letter Mercy, a Christian band made up of members from churches across Central Virginia, is organizing a benefit concert to support communities impacted by recent flooding in Kerrville, Texas.

The idea for the concert came after the band saw footage of flood victims singing worship songs despite the devastation.

"They were singing a song on the bus. No matter what had happened, they were still singing praises to Jesus," Willie Cline, a member of Red Letter Mercy, said. "We just really got emotional with that and decided we wanted to try to help out any way that we could."

The benefit concert is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at Fairmount Christian Church. Proceeds will support Camp Mystic and recovery efforts coordinated by the International Disaster Emergency Service, which is working directly with Faith Christian Church in Texas.

"Because we are all just one phone call, one diagnosis, one thing away from catastrophe," Cline said. "To do that and raise money for people who need it, why wouldn't you want to do that?"

Although the band has held smaller benefit concerts in the past, Cline said this one feels different and hopes the message travels far beyond Virginia.

"You don't realize the impact you can have on the next person," he said. "We want to be a positive light and show what we can do as Christians to help the world around us, as well as right here in our own community."

Cline said Red Letter Mercy hopes their music reminds others that love, faith and small acts of kindness can help bring people together and carry people through difficult times.

"Just do what you can to help," he said.

Click here to make a donation to Fairmount Christian Church's flood relief fund.

