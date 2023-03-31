Why is the Red Cross raising awareness about sickle cell disease?

RICHMOND, Va. --Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disease that impacts more than 100,000 Americans with 90% being African American. Sickle cell disease occurs in about one out of every 365 Black or African American births, according to the CDC. The State Health Department estimates that 2,500 to 4,500 African Americans in Virginia have sickle cell disease.

The disease is also common in Spanish-speaking regions in the Western Hemisphere, and in people of Middle Eastern, Asian, Indian, and Mediterranean descent.

There is no cure for the disease and the median life expectancy for those with sickle cell disease is between 42 and 47 years old.

Because of these alarming statistics, the American Red Cross launched a sickle cell initiative to increase awareness about the disease, especially in the Black community and at historically Black universities.

GeNienne Samuels recently spoke with Trei Banks who leads the sickle cell program for the American Red Cross in Henrico.

"We are utilizing our opportunity to empower our African American communities through our sickle cell initiative, also looking to bring education and awareness to every demographic," Banks said. " Making sure that there's information provided and letting our communities know that there are resources that the Red Cross can provide to bring a more abundant and compatible usage level of blood to our sickle cell warriors."

He mentioned the importance of donating blood through the Red Cross.

"We provide one of the rare opportunities to where you can impact and actually save a life. We wholeheartedly believe that our blood supply that we ship out to our patients in need, that our blood donor supply actually matches that diversity," he said. "And through diversity, we increase our strength, strengthen numbers, as they say. So we would love to have you takes about 40 minutes to an hour of your time and one unit of blood saves three lives."

Banks also shared that anyone who self-identifies as African American can request a sickle cell test at an American Red Cross donation center starting April 1, 2023.

For more information on blood drives and to find a blood donation center near you, click here.

