Sickle cell disease kills most people before 50. George Carter is 77: 'You can have a very productive life'

RICHMOND, Va. -- George Carter and James Frazier II have beaten the odds. Both Richmond men are living with sickle cell disease.

The genetic blood disorder proves fatal for most people before they reach the age of 50.

Frazier is now 60. Carter is 77.

Carter said he remembered the day, during his freshman year in college, a doctor delivered the life-altering news.

"You probably won't live past 21," he said the doctor told him. "I didn't have a momma there to cry on. So that was a hard day."

Carter has since lived long past 21 and dedicated his adult life to helping others who live with the disease through the Sickle Cell Association of Richmond.

"You can have a very productive life. Enjoy it. Don't overdo it. But enjoy it," he said.

James Frazier II, a pharmacist at Richmond Community Hospital, is just one person Carter has helped over the years.

"He has a heart for people with sickle cell and their families," Frazier said.

Both men, and sickle cell experts, offered some advice to those living with the disease that could lead to a longer, healthier life:

Eat healthy foods

Have a balanced diet

Drink plenty of water

Exercise to build up your muscles and bones

Avoid tobacco

Drink alcohol in moderation

Get plenty of rest each night

Avoid stress whenever possible



They also urged people to know their sickle cell status. In Virginia alone, the Health Department estimates that 2,500 to 4,500 African American residents have sickle cell disease.

Virginia added hemoglobinopathies screening, which tests for blood disorders, to its newborn testing in July 1989.

If you were born before 1989, you could be a carrier of the sickle cell trait and not know it.

If you have a child with someone who also has the trait, there is a 25% chance that your child will be born with sickle cell disease.

You can help the sickle cell community by spreading awareness and/or donating time or money to organizations like OSCAR the sickle cell association of Richmond or by calling 804-321-3311

