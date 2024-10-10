Red Cross says misinformation hurts hurricane relief efforts

RICHMOND, Va. -- Misinformation spread online has impacted the way nonprofits, as well as state and federal agencies, get critical information to those who need it in the wake of natural disasters.

Most nonprofits, like the Virginia Red Cross, said it's a problem hurting how they help people in desperate times of need.

In the aftermath Hurricane Helene, the Red Cross has had to debunk rumors that the organization is throwing out donated items, not taking over shelters, or that they're not present in the worst-hit areas.

Red Cross Communications Director Jonathan McNamara said the best way to stay informed if you hear misinformation or any of these rumors, is to reach out directly.

"I've experienced it on the multiple deployments I've made to disasters across the country, where we're seeing things that we know are verifiably untrue, and it does have a real impact on that trust that is essential to us being able to help people during one of the most challenging times of their lives," McNamara said.

Government agencies like FEMA have launched rumor response pages to address some of the widespread misinformation.

For example, FEMA said the $750 it provided to disaster survivors isn't the only form of assistance, just the most immediate payment to address initial basic needs.

FEMA added that storm victims were also eligible for additional relief including temporary housing and house repair costs.

You can reach out to them directly if you think you may qualify. There's also a phone number you can contact 1-800-621-3362

