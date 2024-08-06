Red Cross of Virginia asking for donors as non-profit experiences emergency blood shortage

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Red Cross of Virginia is asking more people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood as the nonprofit said it is dealing with an emergency blood shortage.

"At the Red Cross, in an ideal state, we would have a five-day supply of key blood types on hand. Right now, we're less than a day's supply and that's where you get the notion of an emergency blood shortage for the Red Cross and other blood suppliers across the country," said Communications Director Jonathan McNamara.

He said along with the usual slowdown they experience in the summer, extreme heat across the country led to over 100 blood drive cancellations.

"You combine that with what we're seeing now with a hurricane impacting the south, which we know will have a significant impact on the number of blood drives that are canceled -- that ripple effect has had a real impact on the Red Cross, impacting close to 25% of the blood supply," he added.

McNamara said the organization had 19,000 fewer donations in July compared to the same month last year and are asking people to donate to catch up on the shortage and meet the ongoing demand.

"There's a patient sitting in a hospital somewhere in Virginia or across the country, and there's a doctor that believes they need blood. We don't want that doctor to have to wait to be able to administer that life-saving blood."

You can either register to donate online or on the Red Cross app. McNamara said they are also looking for volunteers to help run the blood donation drives and to transport the blood.

The Red Cross is offering $20 gift cards to donors in August.

