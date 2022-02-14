Recreational marijuana bill up for Senate vote in Virginia
Green Leaf Medical, Richmond’s medical cannabis operator, and other medical operators would be able to sell recreational marijuana a year before the wider market opens in 2024 under legislation that’s up for a vote this week by the full Senate. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- The next phase of Virginia’s recreational marijuana retail market took a step forward last week. Legislation that would allow the state’s existing medical cannabis operators to jumpstart recreational sales next year was approved by the Senate’s finance committee at its Thursday meeting. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
