Tennessee man cited for reckless driving near Lee statue: 'I had to see it one time'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Tennessee man was cited for reckless driving around the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

The man performed a burnout near the monument, according to witnesses, leaving marks on the street.

The driver, 23-year-old Edward "Brian" Miller, of Knoxville, Tennessee, said he drove to Richmond to see the statue of the Confederate general before it was removed on Wednesday.

WTVR

"I had to see it one time. I've never seen it before," Miller told CBS 6 after he was pulled over by Richmond Police.

Miller said he did the burnout to "make the video work."

He did not elaborate about the video, only to say he was not filming while driving.

Miller said he was not happy with the statue's removal.

"I'm not racist," he said. "[Lee] is one of my favorite guys in history. He defended his own state. Virginia seceded so he left with them."

He said he believed the statue should remain up because it had stood for 130 years and "they supported small government."

He went on to call slavery a "lost cause" and said the statue may have been put up to honor those who died in the Civil War.

Miller said he had no plans to return to the site for the statue's removal.

The Lee statue, which was erected in 1890 in tribute to the South’s Civil War leader, is scheduled to be removed Wednesday.

While many other Confederate symbols across the South have been removed without public announcements beforehand to avoid unruly crowds, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's office is expecting a multitude and plans to livestream the event on social media.

Northam announced plans to take down the statue in June 2020, 10 days after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. The plans were stalled for more than a year by two lawsuits filed by residents opposed to its removal, but rulings last week by the Supreme Court of Virginia cleared the way for the statue to be taken down.

Patrick McSweeney, an attorney for plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits, said Monday that he plans to notify the high court that he will ask for a rehearing, but such requests are rarely granted. From 2016 through 2020, the court granted rehearings in just two of the 86 requests it received, said L. Steven Emmert, an appellate attorney who publishes a website focusing on appellate rulings in Virginia.

"The chances are extremely remote,” Emmert said.

The imposing, 21-foot (6.4-meter) tall bronze likeness of Lee on a horse sits atop a granite pedestal nearly twice that high in the grassy center of a traffic circle on Richmond’s famed Monument Avenue.

Steve Helber/AP FILE - This Tuesday, June 27, 2017 file photo shows the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

“Virginia’s largest monument to the Confederate insurrection will come down this week,” Northam said in news release on Monday. “This is an important step in showing who we are and what we value as a commonwealth.”

In Monday's news release, state officials said that preparations for the statue's removal will began 6 p.m. Tuesday when crews will install protective fencing.

Once the statue is hoisted off the pedestal, it's expected to be cut into two pieces for transport, although the final plan is subject to change, said Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the state's Department of General Services.

After the statue is taken down Wednesday, crews on Thursday will remove plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be there.

In Richmond, a city that was the capital of the Confederacy for much of the Civil War, the Lee statue became the epicenter of last summer’s protest movement. The city has removed more than a dozen other pieces of Confederate statuary on city land since Floyd’s death.

As one of the largest and most recognizable Confederate statues in the country, the removal of the Lee statute is expected to draw large crowds.

Limited viewing opportunities will be available on a first‐come, first‐serve basis, state officials said in Monday's news release. The removal will also be livestreamed through the governor's Facebook and Twitter accounts, both of which have the handle of governorVA.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP People gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument, now covered by protest graffiti, in Richmond, Va., Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The Lee statue was created by the internationally renowned French sculptor Marius-Jean-Antonin Mercie and is considered a “masterpiece,” according to its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, where it has been listed since 2007.

When the statue arrived in 1890 from France, an estimated 10,000 Virginians used wagons to haul its pieces more than a mile to where it now stands. White residents celebrated the statue, but many Black residents have long seen it as a monument glorifying slavery.

The Northam administration has said it would seek public input on the statue’s future. The 40-foot granite pedestal will be left behind for now amid efforts to rethink the design of Monument Avenue. Some racial justice advocates don’t want it removed, seeing the graffiti-covered pedestal as a symbol of the protest movement that erupted after Floyd’s killing.

Lawrence West, 38, member of BLM RVA, an activist group that’s been occupying the transformed space at the Lee monument, said he believes the decision to remove the statue was fueled by the work of protesters.

“I mean, it hadn’t come down before. They (Democrats in charge of state government) had all the opportunities in the world.”

West said he would like to see the statue site turned into a community space “to cultivate all types of connections between different people.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.