Fall Fix-Up: Volunteers to repair more Southside homes Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Richmond will once again work to repair homes for some Southside neighbors Friday.

The group has partnered with Richmond Window Corp. for their Fall Fix-Up Days of Service.

Dozens of volunteers from local businesses and faith-based groups will work on six home repair projects in Oak Grove and Bellemeade.

"Volunteers are the backbone of our organization," Rebuilding Together Richmond Executive Director Malcolm Jones said. "Just like many other nonprofits, we faced a lot of challenges during this pandemic. The majority of our partnering organizations have suspended in-person volunteerism at this time. We're grateful to have organizations such as Richmond Window Corp. eager to impact their community by assisting one of our neighbors with much-needed repairs."

Then Herman W. Allen Plumbing, Heating & Cooling will replace a broken heating unit next week as part of the Lennox Feel The Love program.

Additionally, more home repair projects will take place Saturday, Nov. 6.

