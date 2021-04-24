Volunteers repair homes in Southside neighborhood: 'That’s what it’s all about'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with Rebuilding Together Richmond helped repair the homes of some Southside neighbors in need Saturday.

Volunteers from McGuire Woods, Mount Vernon Baptist Church, DuPont and AdvanSix helped revitalize several homes in the Oak Grove-Bellemeade community.

One of the homeowners called the help, which included everything from gardening to fixing fences, a blessing.

“When I met you all I said, ‘Lord, remember them and bless them,'" Pastor Effie Jones said. "Because they are reaching out to help people and that’s what it’s all about.”

Rebuilding Together is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping revitalize communities.

Several other volunteer groups from businesses in our area will be helping with the three days of service next Saturday.

