How he molds boys into 'Real Men' in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re the parents of a boy, you’ll have an opportunity next weekend to teach them valuable life lessons. Real Men Ministries focuses on raising boys of character.

The nonprofit guides young men in handling life’s challenges. It also encourages giving back to the community through cutting lawns, visiting the elderly, and taking part in a church-based basketball league.

A Real Men Ministries workshop on Saturday, April 15 will provide boys ages nine to 15 thoughtful exercises to help develop character.

“There will be skill-building sessions on how to talk with parents, how to handle peer pressure, how to maintain a focus on education versus sports, and then how to make friendships that last,” said Jonathan Clarke on a visit to the CBS 6 studio. “With so many distractions today, it’s important that boys develop these crucial people skills.”

It runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 117 Engleside Drive (off Laburnum); breakfast and lunch will be served.

To reserve a place for your child, parents must RSVP by calling Clarke at 804-588-8098. Your child must be signed in and out.

