Flying without REAL ID? Arrive at airport 3 hours before flight, TSA says

RICHMOND, Va. — Travelers across the United States will face new identification requirements at airports on Wednesday as the Transportation Security Administration begins enforcing the REAL ID mandate.

The TSA will no longer accept standard driver's licenses for passing through security checkpoints.

Travelers must now present either a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification, such as a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, or DHS trusted traveler cards.

"Passengers who are 18 or older who arrive at the airport without a proper REAL ID or some form of acceptable ID are going to face delays at airport checkpoints, because they're going to be subjected to additional verification procedures. You need to make sure you're at the airport at least three hours prior to departure time," TSA spokesperson Dan Velez said.

Long lines have formed at Virginia DMV offices throughout Central Virginia as residents rush to obtain the new identification before the deadline.

"I'm not even going to lie, I was trying to get it today," Bayron Diaz, who was among those waiting in line, said.

"It's something I have to do," Allyson Rainer told CBS 6.

The REAL ID requirement stems from legislation passed in 2005 following the 9/11 attacks. Originally scheduled to take effect in 2008, implementation was delayed multiple times due to privacy concerns, associated costs, and most recently, the pandemic, pushing the deadline to 2025.

Deadline to get a 'Real ID' is May 7th

According to TSA data, 81% of passengers are already complying by presenting either a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification.

"We're implementing this now after 20 years. It's going to be the first time we're doing it on a Wednesday, which typically sees lower passenger volume. We don't anticipate that it's going to be this massive thing where we're just turning away people in droves," said Velez.

While obtaining a REAL ID remains optional in Virginia, the state's DMV has organized special appointment days to meet increased demand.

"We are encouraging our customers to plan ahead, book an appointment online, and start their application online, which is optional in Virginia," Virginia DMV spokesperson

Camilla Barco said.

For more information on obtaining a REAL ID or to view a list of acceptable supplemental documents, visit the TSA's website.

