Summer experience in Richmond aims to boost young girls confidence

RICHMOND, Va. -- With kids now out of school, a summer program is launching for girls in 7th-10th grade, aimed at boosting their confidence.

This is the third year that the organization R.E.A.L Girlz is hosting their free month long program called the SumHer Experience.

It's four weeks long and includes activities like weekly field trips, STEM activities, personal hygiene workshops, self-empowerment and social and emotional development workshops and more.

The event is funded in part by the city of Richmond's Positive Youth Development program, and the majority of the girls taking part are from the Peter Paul Development Center, though it's open to all Central Virginia students.

"I want them to leave with knowing that they're part of the R.E.A.L Girlz family that when they come in, that even if they're new, that they don't feel isolated," explained executive director Tammie Mobley.

"It's like a chance for you like stay out of stuff like what our generation has a lot going on, so it gives me a chance to stay out of stuff," said Cali Rivers, who is attending the SumHer experience. "I meet new people. I feel loved. And I just know that I can be myself here."

The program kicks off July 8th, and applications are open through Friday, June 6th.

Visit the R.E.A.L Girlz website to apply. https://realgirlz.us/services/empowerment-programs/sumher-experience-150421295

