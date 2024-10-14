How R.E.A.L Girlz is giving a voice to Richmond teens concerned about their future

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond forum is giving young girls the chance to have their voices heard by current and future elected leaders.

R.E.A.L Girlz, a community-based organization that provides a safe space for girls to develop leadership skills and healthy relationships, is hosting the “Voices of Tomorrow” forum.

The panel kicks off Monday afternoon at the Peter Paul Development Center on 22nd Street in Richmond.

Teen girls will have the chance to ask Richmond City Council candidates, State Delegate Mike Jones, and a member of the Richmond Police Department questions about issues that matter most to them.

R.E.A.L Girlz founder and executive director Tammie Mobley said they will also register young voters.

WTVR

“There are things like gun violence that's affecting them right now,” noted Mobley. “There's things like safety in school that's affecting them right now. One of our big components also is teen dating violence. So there's a lot of things that's affecting them right now that they could think about in the future, so this is an opportunity for them to use their voices.”

“I think people need to still continue that same mindset, that your vote does matter, because you can see what happens when it does,” explained R.E.A.L Girlz volunteer Kashun Winston.

Anyone is invited to attend Monday’s forum. It will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

