How the R.E.A.L. Girlz hope to boost young girls' confidence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- In honor of National Mentoring Month, a local nonprofit is helping kids in our area build their confidence.

R.E.A.L. Girlz works to provide a safe space for girls to develop leadership skills and healthy relationships.

"We have girls from all over," explained founder and executive director Tammie Mobley. "We do have Chesterfield, Petersburg, Richmond, just for them to use their voice. I try to provide a space that they are able to be themselves."

This weekend, the group hopes to show off what they’ve learned by welcoming elementary schoolers across Central Virginia for free hairstyles.

The “A New Me" event kicks off Sunday at the Peter Paul Development Center and will feature 12 licensed hairstylists, arts and crafts, giveaways, and more.

Current R.E.A.L. Girlz members like Richmond Community High School junior Leah Johnson will work to help boost these young girls’ confidence and encourage them to come out of their shells.

Johnson remembers her struggles as a young girl, so she hopes that through this mentorship event, she can show those who were once in her shoes that they don’t need to try to be anyone else.

"I wasn't a shy kid, but I wasn't an outgoing kid either," Johnson shared. "Just to show them being themselves is perfectly fine. It's not about changing, it's not about fitting in, it's just about being yourself and showing people how confident and cool, just you being you."

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and space is limited. Sign up for a spot here.

