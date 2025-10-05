Army veteran’s group gives away 25 more adaptive bikes to kids

RICHMOND, Va. -- Twenty-five more children were gifted a custom adaptive bike based on their abilities thanks to a Richmond group founded by an Army veteran.

The children, who received bikes were pre-selected through the nonprofit's wish list, gathered at AMF Bakery on West Laburnum Avenue on Sunday to be fitted for their new bikes along with some riding lessons.

James Howard started Richmond Empowering Abilities for Children with Cycles or REACHcycles after he medically retired from the Army in 2010 after numerous combat injuries and a stateside swimming injury left him a quadriplegic.

"When I moved to Richmond, Virginia, I saw that there was nothing in place for children here in the state of Virginia," Howard explained in a previous interview. "So just decided to do something here in Richmond and I've been surrounded by so many amazing people that have made it really possible."

Kids gifted adaptive bikes is `really exciting adventure`

The group has donated more than 1,000 cycles to children and military veterans since it was founded in 2014.

Howard said the major milestone was possible thanks to the support from volunteers and the community.

"We take a personal interest in seeing these children experience the amazing freedom of riding a bike that we can sometimes take for granted," Howard said.

Organizers said they are always raising money as each bike costs an average of $1,000. However, the costs range from $800 to $2,000 depending on the customizations.

Click here to learn more or to make a donation to REACHcycles.

