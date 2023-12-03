Army veteran’s group gives away adaptive bikes to give kids 'independence and freedom'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fifteen children received a new adaptive bike Sunday thanks to the kindness and generosity of an area group.

U.S. Army veteran James Howard started Richmond Empowering Abilities for Children with Cycles or REACHcycles after numerous combat injuries and a stateside swimming accident left him paralyzed.

"We can all remember when we received our first bikes how special that was and a lot of these children have been told they may never ride a bike again,” Howard said. "So we make it possible and give them that independence and freedom to move forward with their disabilities"

Recipients are evaluated and fitted for their bikes by volunteer physical therapists and VCU student therapists.

Then the three-wheeled cycles called AmTrykes are custom-made for each child based on their ability.

The children and their families gathered at AMF bakery on West Laburnum Avenue to be fitted for their new bikes along with some riding lessons.

The nonprofit has donated more than 900 cycles to children and military veterans since it was founded in 2014.

Organizers said they are always raising money as each bike costs an average of $800. However, the costs range from $400-$2,000 depending on the customizations.

"Costs vary with the age and size of the individual, and necessary modifications of the adapted tryke are based upon individual need," officials with the group said.

