Man arrested in connection to April murder of Hopewell woman

Posted at 3:13 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 15:14:07-04

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A Hopewell man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman in Colonial Heights.

57-year-old Raymont Tasco was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia after Colonial Heights police were granted a warrant for his arrest.

On the morning of April 18, 36-year-old Cynthia Chante Soloman was found dead in the Appomattox River near Roslyn Landing Park.

Tasco was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Soloman's death, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held in an Atlanta jail, while he awaits extradition to Virginia.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

