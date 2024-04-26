Woman found dead in Appomattox River was a 'dedicated mother and daughter'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Police released the name of a person found dead along the Appomattox River near Roslyn Park in Colonial Heights on April 18 as Cynthia Chante Soloman.

Police are investigating the 36-year-old woman's death as a homicide.

"Cynthia attended Hopewell Public Schools in Hopewell, Virginia, where she attended Hopewell High School and eventually received her GED," her online obituary read. "In her free time, Cynthia loved cooking, doing hair, and taking care of the children in her community. With an outgoing personality of gold, she lit up every room she walked into. She was a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend."

A man fishing in the Appomattox River before sunrise that day discovered Soloman's remains.

"I was sitting there and I heard pow," the man, whose identity we've protected, told Wayne Covil. "So I put my hand over my headlamp [and thought] what the heck just happened."

A second noise followed.

"After the gunshot was what sounded to be a large object splash in the water," he said.

Then he spotted something along the riverbank.

Colonial Heights Police arrived at about 5 a.m. and, with the help of the Virginia State Police dive team, recovered a woman's body.

"I didn’t hear any commotion while I was sitting there [before the shooting]," the fisherman said."I will go back, yeah, but it’s going to take some time. It will be a little while."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

