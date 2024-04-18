Body found in Appomattox River, police close park to investigate suspicious death

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A boater found a person dead in the Appomattox River at about 5 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Colonial Heights Police.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a yet-to-be-identified victim near the river bank," a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said. "Investigators are on scene and this continues to be an active crime scene."

The body was found in the water near Roslyn Park.

The park was closed to allow police to investigate.

WTVR

Police have not yet identified the person nor disclosed information about a possible cause of death.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300 or Detective Joseph Vaughan at 804-524-8701.

