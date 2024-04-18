Watch Now
Body found in Appomattox River, police close park to investigate suspicious death

A boater found a person dead in the Appomattox River at about 5 a.m. Thursday, according to Colonial Heights Police.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 18, 2024
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A boater found a person dead in the Appomattox River at about 5 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Colonial Heights Police.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a yet-to-be-identified victim near the river bank," a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said. "Investigators are on scene and this continues to be an active crime scene."

The body was found in the water near Roslyn Park.

The park was closed to allow police to investigate.

Police have not yet identified the person nor disclosed information about a possible cause of death.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300 or Detective Joseph Vaughan at 804-524-8701.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

