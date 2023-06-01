Watch Now
Man arrested in Virginia tattoo artist murder

Petersburg Police are working to solve Brian Chambers' murder after someone shot and killed him inside a room at the Budget Motor Inn on Jamestown Road in Petersburg on May 25.
Posted at 9:54 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of Virginia tattoo artist Brian Chambers.

Raymond Ruffin was been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, according to Petersburg Police.

Chambers, 54, was found shot and killed inside a room at the Budget Motor Inn on Jamestown Road on May 25.

Wayne Covil
4:42 PM, May 29, 2023

"We received a call for a person down," Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. "Somebody passing by the room opened the door and saw him inside."

Friends and clients remember Chambers as a talented painter who loved to show off his art.

Police have not yet said what evidence led them to Ruffin nor have they disclosed whether or not Ruffin and Chambers knew each other.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

