Man arrested in Virginia tattoo artist murder

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police have arrested a man in connection to the murder of Virginia tattoo artist Brian Chambers.

Raymond Ruffin was been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, according to Petersburg Police.

Chambers, 54, was found shot and killed inside a room at the Budget Motor Inn on Jamestown Road on May 25.

"We received a call for a person down," Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. "Somebody passing by the room opened the door and saw him inside."

Friends and clients remember Chambers as a talented painter who loved to show off his art.

Police have not yet said what evidence led them to Ruffin nor have they disclosed whether or not Ruffin and Chambers knew each other.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.