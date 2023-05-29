PETERSBURG, Va. — Who killed Virginia tattoo artist Brian Chambers? Petersburg Police are working to solve Chambers' murder after someone shot and killed him inside a room at the Budget Motor Inn on Jamestown Road in Petersburg on May 25.

“I just couldn’t believe it. He was so full of life. He was amazingly talented," Donna Guernsey said about the death of her friend Brian Chambers.

WTVR Tattoo artist murdered in Virginia motel room



Chambers' Bad Monkey Tattoo, was not run out of a specific tattoo shop, rather he'd travel to meet his clients.

“He came to us and he was awesome," Guernsey said.

WTVR Tattoo artist murdered in Virginia motel room



She said he'd been to her house just days before his death.

"We received a call for a person down," Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. "Somebody passing by the room opened the door and saw him inside."

Friends and clients remembered Chambers, 54, as a talented painter who loved to show off his art.

Now because are trying to determine the circumstances that led up to Chambers' death.

WTVR Tattoo artist murdered in Virginia motel room



“There was nothing out of the ordinary about the motel room," Chambliss said. "[It] wasn’t in any disarray or anything like that."

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Solvers at 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.