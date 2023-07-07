Children remember Richmond murder victim as a hard-working dad

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hard working and soft spoken were the words Raymond Byers' children used to describe their dad.

Byers, 58, was found dead inside an apartment along the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond on July 1, according to Richmond Police.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett someone shot Byers multiple times before Byers ran into his apartment and collapsed.

"A neighbor smelled the smell and when they called Saturday morning, they went in there and found his body decomposing," his son Sharod Briggs said.

Shay and Sharod Briggs said their dad had no enemies.

Photo provided to WTVR Raymond Byers

They called him a devoted grandfather who kept to himself.

Byers was recently laid off when the Tyson Foods plant closed in Glen Allen.

He had picked up temporary jobs to help pay his bills.

His daughter said her father's wallet was missing and his cell phone was found in a church trash bin a couple of hundred yards from his apartment.

"What did he do to you?" Shay Byers asked aloud to the person who killed her father. "Why did you feel like this is what you needed to do?"

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Ripley at 804-646- 0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Take 2 minutes to answer these questions about community crime and safety: STOP the Violence Questionnaire.