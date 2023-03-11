Missing man last seen Thursday at his Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 59-year-old Chesterfield man last seen Thursday.

Chesterfield Police said Ray A. Tann was last seen by family at his home in the 20600 block of Willowdale Drive on Thursday, before he was reported missing by his family on Friday.

Police described Tann as a Black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information about Tann’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

