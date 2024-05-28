Watch Now
15-year-old boy, adult killed in shooting after 'reports of altercations among a large gathering' in Richmond

Posted at 12:41 PM, May 28, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A 15-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were killed in a Monday night shooting on Raven Street, according to Richmond Police and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. A 14-year-old boy and another man were injured in the same shooting.

"At approximately 11:10 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Raven Street for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived and were notified that several individuals had been shot and had been transported to VCU Medical Center by personal vehicles," a Richmond Police spokesperson said in a Tuesday afternoon update. "Detectives are investigating reports of altercations among a large gathering of people in the outdoor area of Raven Street in the Mosby neighborhood prior to the shootings."

Richmond Police have not yet indicated if they have information about a suspect or suspects in the deaths.

“My heart grieves for the victims, their families, and our community after last night’s shooting. This shooting was reckless, avoidable, and overall unacceptable. A weekend that was supposed to be a celebration turned into another act of senseless gun violence that has taken two lives and injured two more," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney added in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

