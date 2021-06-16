Rattlesnake found in northern Virginia neighborhood

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- An animal services group says a rattlesnake was spotted slithering through a neighborhood in northern Virginia.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria received a call on Sunday about a snake in the Old Town section of the city.

The poisonous reptile was “apprehended” by animal services officers and transported to a wildlife facility.

The organization says timber rattlesnakes are rare in the Washington metropolitan region but it isn’t impossible for them to live in the area’s climate.

They are endangered and will usually avoid contact with humans.

It is illegal to own a rattlesnake in Alexandria without a special license.

Animal services officers didn’t see any signs of other snakes.