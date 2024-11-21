Ra'Son is looking for a forever family that he can trust

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is National Adoption Month and CBS 6 has again partnered with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family.

Ra Son, a 13-year-old, is described as creative, smart, and athletic with a fondness for arts and crafts, slime, and mac and cheese pizzas.

He is respectful, enjoys sports, and aspires to make jewelry or become a blacksmith.

"I like making stuff, like working with my hands," he said.

Ra Son values family, is trustworthy, and cherishes Christmas.

He is shy initially but is someone you can trust and is clear about his desires for his forever family, which includes having fun, relaxing, and eating together.

"I Belong Project" videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.

