Police search for clues after teen killed in 'very quiet' Prince George neighborhood

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of a young man killed in Prince George as officers spent much of Thursday searching for evidence in the neighborhood where his body was found.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Blair Court, where it intersects with Nicolas Place, just after 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot, according to Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George County Police.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, Rashad James of Dinwiddie County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said their investigation led them to believe James was shot where his body was found.

“It was consistent with what we found at the location,” Grochmal said.

Officers were seen walking the shoulder of the road as a police K-9 searched for evidence along a ditch bank.

Police asked neighbors who may have video that could help in their investigation to come forward.

“If they have any, maybe Ring cameras or anything of that nature, just contact us and we can look into that,” Grochmal said.

“This neighborhood is considered very quiet,” said Brenda Hawkins, who lives not far from where the shooting happened in Branchester Lakes. “It’s so sad for someone to lose a life... It really is tough to hear.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You can choose to remain anonymous by using our P3tips application or by texting a tip. To do so, simply add "274637 (CRIMES)" to your contacts list on your cell phone and send a message including "igotcha" along with your message/tip.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.