26,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members remain without power in Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) announced Friday that power has been restored to about 75-percent of 98,000 members who lost electricity during Monday's snowstorm. That means about 26,000 members remain without power headed into the weekend.

Most of the outages were in Louisa (7,300+), Spotsylvania (6,600+), Orange (2,400+), and Caroline (2,300+). Hanover County was reporting 1,700 outages.

“With the help of several hundred mutual-aid crews from across the country, REC crews are steadily making solid progress in bringing power to our member-owners,” REC spokesperson Casey Hollins wrote. "The entire REC team appreciates members’ patience as restoration efforts continue."

Those without power in Louisa can receive help at the County Resource Council.

"I’m very thankful that I could come here. I’ve never been here," Barbara Robertson, who has been without power this week, said. "It’s just me, by myself, and they called up and said well pack a bag, we’re coming over to get you, you can’t stay there."

Lloyd Runnett serves as the executive director of the resource council and knows firsthand the impacts of Monday's storm.

“My office manager and myself neither one, still have electricity,” Runnett said.

Runnett said the building is normally closed on Fridays, but they wanted to help those still in the dark. They opened their doors Thursday evening, ahead of Friday's winter weather, and were able to help over 50 families.

“We were really busy yesterday, serving over 70 families with regular appropriations, and then we did 15 emergencies appropriations," Runnett said.

Runnett said the resource council will be open until 3 p.m. on Friday. They're located at 147 Resource Lane in Louisa. Those who need assistance over the weekend can call the Emergency Operations Center at 540-967-1234.

The county also set up an overnight shelter at the Louise County Middle School for families without electricity. Pets are welcome. There is also a warming shelter at the Holly Grove Fire Department.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

