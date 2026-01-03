Basketball tournament honoring students killed in crash raises over $10,000 for scholarships

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — James River High School's basketball court became a place of healing as the third annual Rapids Forever Three-on-Three Basketball Tournament took place Friday afternoon, honoring two students who were killed in a car crash in 2023.

Nick Booth and Will Hammitt were both seniors at James River when they died. Since their deaths, their families have become advocates for safe teen driving, taking part in campaigns with police and hosting this annual tournament to raise money for scholarships in their names.

The tournament raised more than $10,000 this year, allowing for two $5,000 scholarships to be awarded at the end of the school year.

