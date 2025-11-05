CHESTER, Va. -- A national chain of shooting ranges has planted its flag in Virginia by way of a newly opened outpost in Chester. Range USA recently opened at 11801 Route 1. The gun range and retail store features 20 public 25-yard shooting lanes as well as a pair of classrooms with room for 20 people each. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
What you need to know about Range USA, the new Virginia shooting range in Chesterfield County
